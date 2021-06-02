Here’s how the approved $2B ’22 Mecklenburg budget will be spent

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders voted to approve Mecklenburg County’s 2022 fiscal budget on Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights of where the money will be spent.

$25M for employee investments including a 3% wage increase

$20M for greenways and parks

$15M for revised Medic compensation

$7M for new ambulances

$7M to affordable housing rent subsidy

$6M to CMS including two new schools in the fall

$5M in equity investments in parks

$3M for a hotel to support shelter for those in need

$2.5M for electric vehicles

$2M towards DSS

$2M to expand Pre-K

The budget is a $105 million increase from this year.

Controversy surrounded the ’22 budget including some personal swipes made at the CMS superintendent.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted to cut funding for CMS schools by upwards of $56 million citing a lack of data showing progress is being made among students. County Chairman George Dunlap questioned Superintendent Earnest Winston’s experience citing his previous career as a member of the media. Winston was a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.