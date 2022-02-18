CHARLOTTE— Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to spend taxpayer dollars, without knowing how much they were dishing out. Queen City News Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow uncovered new details on what former Commissioner Ella Scarborough is being paid while on medical leave.

Last week, the majority of the Board of Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to continue to pay Scarborough her salary while she’s on indefinite medical leave. She’s been absent and not participating in Commissioner meetings for months. But when Queen City News asked exactly how much money Scarborough is getting paid, County staff would not answer.

County Commissioners voted to pay Scarborough her salary, but that comes with two possible monetary outcomes. She could be getting her base salary, which is $31,715, or she could be getting her base salary with travel, technology, and general allowances, which is more than $51,000. Mecklenburg County Public Information Officer Pamela Escobar said she didn’t know whether or not Scarborough would be getting allowances or not. Chairman of the Board, George Dunlap, said he didn’t know either.

After a week of either no response from the County or vague non-answers, Withrow asked Commissioner Laura Meier to see if she could find out how much Scarborough will be getting paid. Meier went straight to Dena Diorio, the County Manager, to get the truth.

“She is in fact getting the base salary plus the allowances that we have given to us,” Meier said after speaking with Diorio.

Since none of the Commissioners brought up the difference between the base salary and the allowances, no distinction was made, so Scarborough will get all of it.

Meier, along with Commissioners Susan Rodriguez and Elaine Powell, voted against giving Scarborough the salary.

Allowances for commissioners add up to almost $20,000, on top of their $31,000 salary. So despite Scarborough not even being able to speak for herself, taxpayers will still be funding her travel, technology, and general expenses.

“I wish that there was more transparency in the whole process for us. I’m new, and I don’t know everything. It would have been helpful for someone to have gone over this before we cast our vote,” Meier said.

After repeated requests for answers from Mecklenburg County for more than a week, Escobar said they were not able to make Queen City News’ deadline of 4 p.m. Friday.