CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a nationwide search of over six months, the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy found their next leader in their very own backyard. Toussaint C. Romain has dedicated his professional life to the people of Charlotte – as a public defender, a civil rights leader, and a community organizer. And he has big plans for the center even before his first official day on the job begins next Monday, May 16, 2022.

Romain is the first person of color to stand at the center’s helm. He says its mission is to promote justice within its core values of “safety, economic security, and stability.”

It sounds like an enormous task for only a staff of 40 but they also have formidable reinforcements of approximately 500 pro bono lawyers from various industries across the county.

Yet they could use even more.

Especially with charlotte expecting an influx of Ukrainian refugees. Romain tells us the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is the largest provider of immigrant services in both North and South Carolina and they welcome the opportunity to help – everyone.

Because, as Romain so simply puts it, “When we help the most vulnerable, it helps everyone else.”