CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Most people’s experience on an airplane is looking out the window – for others, it’s a job.

“I remember when I was a teenager thinking there are so many things going on in this world, there is just no way I am going to understand this,” Brenda E Robinson said.

Her vision of working in the aviation industry started in the 12th grade. She was touring an air traffic control tower in Philadelphia.

“They could have talked to me for five minutes. I want to do this.” Robinson said.

After graduating college with a degree in aeronautics, Robin joined the military, becoming the first-ever African American female pilot in the U.S. Navy.

In 1992, she hung up her military uniform for another one –- a white tucked-in button-up worn by the pilots of American Airlines.

“When I was hired, they were trying to make up for a severe shortage and then they hire, hire, hire, hire, hire, and then they go, ‘oops’. Then they furlough, furlough, furlough, furlough, furlough. That’s just the way that it goes every single time,” Robinson said.

Just like in 1992, the airline industry is once again facing a shortage.

Across the county, pilots are advocating for higher pay and more manageable schedules.

“You could fly 13-14 hours, it could be a long day,” Robinson said.

While she is no longer flying, Robinson continues to share her knowledge of the skies.

In 2014, she founded Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The day camps show nine to 17-year-olds all aspects of what makes the airline industry what is today.

“You know, they don’t know what it is, but it’s cool. And then you start to explain, ‘yeah, well I think it’s cool because I do this with it, and here are my benefits and I can do this with and then this is how I went to school, and this is how much money I get paid,’” She said.

For more information on the camps visit: https://aviationcamps.org/