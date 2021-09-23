Helping the show go on at Theatre Charlotte after fire

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There’s still plenty of damage to see at Theatre Charlotte, after the building caught on fire in December 2020.

People with the theatre said, they need help and now there are people stepping up.

Art is about feeling and every time Matt Alvis starts a new piece, something happens.

“It is calming to the soul, it is something that I believe in and if I’m going to put my energy towards something, it’s going to be something that I believe in,” said Alvis.

He doesn’t normally use a paint brush.

“I usually do stencil work which is why I’m known as stencil spray as an artist, but this is an acrylic piece,” said Alvis.

But the piece he’s working on isn’t his typical project.





“It’s like wow, what a double whammy to have a fire and be closed for a substantial period of time,” said Alvis.

There’s one thing that always stands out to Chris Timmons when he walks into the Theatre Charlotte building off of Queen Street.

“The quietness of the building is the one thing that gets me,” said Timmons.

The historic theatre caught on fire in December 2020. Timmons said there’s still a lot of work to do to get it up and running.

“Somebody, years ago, had that saying the show must go on. So we all have to live and die by that,” said Timmons.

The show is going on, thanks to the help of artists like Alvis. They’re painting pieces of the old theatre floor to be auctioned off during the theatre’s October fundraiser.

“I did the balcony Muppets because its’ a theatre thing, so it’s going to be really fun and funny,” said Alvis.

The event is on October 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at ‘The Van Landingham Estate.’ Alvis said he was happy to volunteer his time to help save the theatre, because that’s what artists do.

And even though there are plenty of obstacles, remember… this is the theatre, where the underdog always makes a comeback.

For more information about the fundraiser, click here.