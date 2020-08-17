Helicopters to test for radiation ahead of Charlotte RNC

Helicopters will be flying over the uptown Charlotte area to test for radiation ahead of next week’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte on August 24.

The flyovers will begin on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration says choppers will perform low-altitude flyovers in and around Yorkmount and test for naturally occurring radiation, calling it standard procedures to protect public health.

The helicopter, an NNSA Aerial Measuring System Aircraft, is equipped with state of the art, sensitive technology that tests for radiation. Flyovers will occur day side and should conclude by Friday.

