CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A heavy police presence could be seen with police tape wrapped around an entire section of a block next to the Spectrum Center early Saturday morning.

At least a dozen cruisers could be seen around 4 a.m. in the First Ward near North Caldwell St and 7th St.

There have not yet been confirmed reports of gunshots, however, a witness said they heard gunfire around 2 a.m.

