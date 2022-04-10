UPTOWN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple busy and populated streets in Uptown were shut down midday Sunday after a Charlotte Bomb Squad responded to reports of a suspicious package in the area.

A heavy police presence could be seen around 1:30 p.m in Uptown on Sunday near E. Trade St. and N. Tryon St., not far from the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a suspicious package was reported, rendered safe, and that detectives and K-9 Units were sweeping the area for any additional suspicious property.

It is a busy day in Uptown Sunday with Charlotte FC hosting Atlanta United, the Hornets facing the Wizards in the regular-season finale at Spectrum Center, and Charlotte Shout Fest continuing.