Heated exchange between city government members over how you vote

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte government meeting turned into a shouting match Wednesday morning.

It happened during the Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee meeting, between the Committee Chairman, Councilman Malcolm Graham, and the only Republican on the Committee, Councilman Ed Driggs.

Councilman Graham started off the meeting with a speech, subliminally calling out Driggs for complaining about the Committee not being fair and balanced.

“This process is open, fair and balanced. That’s the facts,” Graham said.

But Driggs didn’t agree, and wanted a chance to respond.

“I have the right to speak at this meeting, particularly in response to that statement you just made. And if you say I don’t, it’s another example of your methods,” Driggs said when Graham wouldn’t give him the chance to speak.

This all came because of a decision made by the committee to remove political party affiliation as a criteria for drawing the maps, without Driggs getting a say.

“I was only 15 minutes late, they didn’t take up that agenda item while I was there,” Driggs said.

By removing that criteria, there’s a chance republicans would have less representation in Charlotte. But Graham doesn’t think the committee did anything wrong.

“The fact of matter is, we have criteria that the committee has adopted, we have produced maps, based on those criteria’s,” Graham said.

The only other Republican on the City Council, Tariq Bokhari, accused Graham of gerrymandering by removing that criteria.

“This is a political navigator, that is all this gentleman is. Ask yourself the basic question when he removed the criteria, to not balance the parties and essentially have one dominate the other and then got caught, and a week later claimed: ‘Well, we removed the criteria, but not the goal’. What does that mean, other than political speak for you got me? ” Bokhari said.

But Graham denies those claims.

“We have three options for the community, Option A, B, and C. Two of those options keep the status quo the same, which is five democratic seats and two republican seats,” Graham said.