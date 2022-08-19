CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Centene Corporation, a giant among health insurance companies, has canceled plans to build an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, executives confirmed to Queen City News.

In July 2020, the company announced that they were planning to come to Charlotte and will eventually employ 3,200 people in the area. The company said it expected to bring a total of 6,000 new jobs in the coming years, investing $1 billion into its expansion.

At the time, the deal was the largest jobs announcement in the city’s history.

“This is a transformative initiative and it will create the largest single job creation by headcount in the history of Charlotte’s JDOT program,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said in 2020 that Charlotte had everything the company was looking for.

“Charlotte has all the elements of a great city, successful schools, impressive infrastructure, great diversity and tremendous opportunity for upward economic mobility,” Neidorff said.

On Thursday, a Centene spokesperson confirmed the company had decided not to open a Charlotte headquarters.

“Since announcing our plans to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, there has been a fundamental shift in the way people want to work,” the Centene spokesperson said. “Today, almost 90% of our workforce is working fully remote or in a hybrid work environment, and workplace flexibility is essential to attracting and retaining our top talent.”

The company said North Carolina is still an important state for Centene.

Read the full statement below: