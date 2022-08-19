CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Centene Corporation, a giant among health insurance companies, has canceled plans to build an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, executives confirmed to Queen City News.
In July 2020, the company announced that they were planning to come to Charlotte and will eventually employ 3,200 people in the area. The company said it expected to bring a total of 6,000 new jobs in the coming years, investing $1 billion into its expansion.
At the time, the deal was the largest jobs announcement in the city’s history.
“This is a transformative initiative and it will create the largest single job creation by headcount in the history of Charlotte’s JDOT program,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said in 2020 that Charlotte had everything the company was looking for.
“Charlotte has all the elements of a great city, successful schools, impressive infrastructure, great diversity and tremendous opportunity for upward economic mobility,” Neidorff said.
On Thursday, a Centene spokesperson confirmed the company had decided not to open a Charlotte headquarters.
“Since announcing our plans to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, there has been a fundamental shift in the way people want to work,” the Centene spokesperson said. “Today, almost 90% of our workforce is working fully remote or in a hybrid work environment, and workplace flexibility is essential to attracting and retaining our top talent.”
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
The company said North Carolina is still an important state for Centene.
Read the full statement below:
Since announcing our plans to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, there has been a fundamental shift in the way people want to work. Today, almost 90% of our workforce is working fully remote or in a hybrid work environment, and workplace flexibility is essential to attracting and retaining our top talent. As a result of this shift, we have decided not to open an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, and many of our 1,700 employees across the state will work remotely or in a hybrid working model that suits their personal needs.Centene Spokesperson
North Carolina is an important state for Centene, and we remain committed to our local health plans, WellCare of North Carolina and Carolina Complete Health, which serve 642,000 members throughout the state. These decisions will not impact the quality, comprehensive healthcare we provide to our members or the long-standing partnerships we have with the state, our providers, and our community partners. We appreciate the support and partnership provided by our city and state government partners as our operations continue to evolve and grow.