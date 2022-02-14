Head of Charlotte Mayor’s new Racial Equity Initiative resigns amid controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Kimberly Henderson, the head of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles’ new Racial Equity Initiative, has resigned from her role amid criticism of her past job in Ohio, Henderson announced Monday.

Controversy surrounded Henderson’s hiring after Councilmembers learned that it was reported she had left her last government job in Ohio when a few different audits found millions of dollars of fraud and overpaid unemployment claims from the department she ran.

The Charlotte Alliance confirmed it was their decision to hire Henderson, and that they knew about her employment past prior to hiring her.

“I factored this into consideration, as well as her capabilities for the role of executive director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement, and I made the decision to hire her,” Janet Labar said in a statement.

Henderson announced on LinkedIn Monday that she was stepping down from her role as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement.

“The work of the Initiative is too critical to be jeopardized in any way by public misperceptions related to my prior leadership as a Cabinet Director for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine,” Henderson said. “I am deeply sorry for the negative attention that has been brought to the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Mayor Lyles, and the Charlotte community.”

Henderson added that she was not the subject of any criminal investigation in Ohio.

Henderson’s full statement: