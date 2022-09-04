CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College.

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations than with the return of the Mayor’s Cup after a long hiatus.

“I think it’s time. When you think about our communities, we’re not rivals, we’re co-laborers in the space, and today we’re going to have a competitive game of football, and what better way to do it than on a field where HBCU football all started,” Davis says.

Although this year marks the ninth annual classic football game, West End Coalition President Dee Dee Wright says it’s just not about what goes on between the lines but also about allowing the community to come together in fellowship.

“We want to make sure that older people that are in the community have services that they need, we have those that are working with Covid 19, so we’re just there whenever we’re needed,” Wright said.

Athletic Director Lamont Massie-Samson says a new football field is not just for the students and athletes — it’s for the community as well.

“Being able to see people walking around the track, getting their walk, getting their laps in, having a good time, and doing it in a safe environment, bringing their children, this will probably be their first opportunity, you know having a little kid on this campus, you grow up in Salisbury and you got this as the background, you have students that say I grew up on Livingstone campus, that’s the kind of thing you want,” Massie-Samson said.

The West End Classic wasn’t the only HBCU football game kicking off football season.

From Salisbury to Charlotte, Duke’s Mayo Classic featured one of HBCU’s biggest rivalries — North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central University in its 100-year anniversary, on Charlotte’s biggest stage for the first time ever.

The colleges are separated by 55 miles and share more than 100 years of history between them, but the rivalry on the field started in 1922 when the teams first met in Greensboro.

“It’s something that means a lot to both sides, every year it’s a trash-talking or a competition between Central and A&T. It’s such a rivalry, really it reminds me of the Carolina-Duke-NC State-type stuff in North Carolina as far as an HBCU rivalry,” Trip Stone said. His son is the long snapper for NCCU Eagles.

A&T alumnus Kimberly Hines and Hiwatha Smith have been attending the game since they can remember. They say it’s the environment that drew them in. “I think it’s all about family here, we talk junk we joke with people like the dude back there with the central shirt on cause they gone lose but here when we get inside, we have fun, we want to celebrate,” Smith says.