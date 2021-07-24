Forecast: Haze from western wildfire smoke continues through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Summery stretch takes hold through the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies today, heat and humidity crank with temperatures climbing into the lower 90’s. A storm or two could bubble up on the heat/ humidity. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning. Most of the Piedmont stays dry.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Air quality may also be an issue today, but getting better. Smoke, some haze will still be present from the western wildfires. Keep an eye out on children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory issues.

It stays partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Much of the same on Sunday — mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid with a small storm chance. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Highs climb into the lower 90s.

A cold front starts to approach on Monday, so we’ll find some increased coverage in showers/ storms. Temperatures stay hot in the lower 90s.

Scattered showers/ storms are possible again on Tuesday as the cold front passes. The cold front should be south of us by Wednesday leaving the rest of the workweek dry.

Late-week looks hot, highs could climb into the middle 90s with heat indices quickly approaching, exceeding 100. Stay cool and hydrated!

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, & humid. An isolated storm is possible. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, & humid. An isolated storm is possible. High: 92.