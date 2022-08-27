CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Saturday.

Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness.

Allison was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5’5″ weighing 135 pounds with a partially bald head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.