CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The injured person was found in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in Steele Creek.

The 911 call came in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, from the 13000 block of S Tryon Street. CSI was observed searching a silver vehicle at the scene before clearing at 3:25 p.m.

Medic confirms with Queen City News that one person was transported to a nearby hospital following the shooting. CMPD said the man is in stable condition.

CMPD is currently trying to determine the original location of the crime at this time and the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting. This case remains active and open.