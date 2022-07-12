CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a lot of weapons for sale at Hyatt Gun Shop, but new legislation is going to make it tougher for those buying and selling.

“We can sell holsters, and gun bags, there’s not a regulation,” added owner Larry Hyatt. “Handguns have more regulation than long guns. Age requirements, background checks, waiting times, concealed carry laws. It’s so many rules that we have to obey.”

Hyatt says he’s okay with the new legislation. He would like to see more guidance and a timeline for the changes.

For instance, juvenile records will need to be added to the background check database for those under 21. There are also regulations, which will take weapons out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence charges.

“Now they are opening it up to boyfriends, but it’s vague,” said Hyatt. “Someone that lives with them, did they date them twice? This is going to be something that is hard, but it is five years before they can buy a gun if convicted.”

When signing the bill, President Joe Biden said this legislation makes the U.S. the nation we should be. With mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, the new law may have stopped those suspects from getting a gun.

Hyatt says those were legal gun purchases, and we still need to remember, there is another group owning firearms.

“Unfortunately, most of the criminals get their guns illegally, just like drugs don’t usually go through the drug store.”