CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun was found at west Charlotte’s Harding University High School on Wednesday, a police source confirmed with QCN.

Details have not yet been released and we are awaiting a response from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

In December, three guns were seized at two CMS schools within one day. That brought the total number of guns found on school premises to 21 at the time.

During that incident in December, two students from West Charlotte High School were charged after a pair of guns were discovered inside a vehicle in the parking lot on campus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. On that same day, a handgun was also found on the campus of North Mecklenburg High School.

CMS said having a weapon on campus is a violation of district policy and state law.

