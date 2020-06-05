Group creates Instagram page to bring awareness to Charlotte black-owned businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Residents can help get results for black-owned businesses in Charlotte. A new Instagram page is highlighting the attention to them amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest across the country.

Madeline Holly-Carothers, Jeff Carothers, and Ashley Crest created the Charlotte Black-Owned page on Instagram to bring awareness to black businesses in the Queen City.

“Our platform right now is just going to be used to increase the visibility of black-owned services and businesses in Charlotte,” Madeline said. “So everything from brick and mortar restaurants to bars to realtors.”

Some black businesses have had to close because of the pandemic. Epictimess Jewelry in the Epicenter closed due to looting.

People rioting after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd broke into the business in uptown Charlotte this week, costing the owners more than $20,000 in damage.

The owners shared security footage with FOX 46 of looters breaking in.

“Black businesses generally are a little harder to start because sometimes for us it can be hard to get investors or funding and then you couple that with COVID-19 it forces businesses closed,” Madeline said. “So for small black-owned businesses some of us have to count every sale, every day.”

The group is doing what they can to spread the word and highlight black businesses. They already have more than 5,700 followers on Instagram in less than a week.

People who view their content are asked to tag a black business owner in Charlotte.

“We weren’t even aware of the number of black-owned businesses,” Jeff said. “Hopefully now we can bring more awareness, that’s the goal with the page to bring awareness so we can all support.”

The support could help rebuild the community.