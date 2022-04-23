CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Ridin’ up and down sugar creek you see a lot of homeless people,” says Kathy Jones Bridges. She says she’s been in the Hidden Valley community for about 10 years.

She’s hoping that’ll change in less than two years when a new 51-unit affordable housing complex will be added to Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles, other state officials, Mayfield Memorial Community Development Corporation, along with DreamKey Partners held a groundbreaking ceremony for Sugaree Place – a space for the elderly and families within a certain median income. It will be located behind Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 700 West Sugar Creek Road.

“We have motels now the street that got families with 3 or 4 children in there, this will be a great opportunity for a child to have their own bedroom,” Bridges says. “And the mothers don’t have to worry about having to pay their rent, they can afford food, they can afford daycare for their kids this is a wonderful thing for the community of the Hidden Valley,” she said.

The project is located at Sugar Creek Road and Munsee Street in the Historic Hidden Valley Community. The 4-story affordable will be inclusive housing development and will provide one, two- and three-bedroom housing units. Affordability of units covers a range of 30- 80 percent area median income, providing workforce housing at a critical time.

Amenities will include a leasing office, laundry facilities, fitness center, community room and are ADA compliant. Ample parking will be provided for the units surrounded by a well-landscaped outdoor area.

Four North Carolina officials were instrumental in helping the city and its partners with the project. Congresswoman Alma Adams was one of them.

“Housing is in my opinion a right that everyone should have. As I said earlier, I think we need to put it in the constitution as a right that everyone should have. If it’s not affordable, then you can’t have a place to live,” she said.

Charlotte is projected to be the fastest-growing area in the U.S. Through 2030 and the city needs more housing. Mayor Vi Lyles says now that the $220 million dollars in the 20-year-old housing trust fund has run out – she’s asking for the people’s help once again for another $50 million bond referendum

“This fall we will ask the voters to endorse this effort again. Everyone in this community knows the price of housing is going astronomically up. And we need to continue to invest for those who work here in our city every day that need a decent place to live just to be able to go to work and that’s why our voters I believe will continue to support our bond referendums for affordable housing”,” Lyles says.

The Groundbreaking included remarks about the importance of this project to the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the State of North Carolina from participants including County Commissioner, Julie Porter, President of DreamKey Partners, and Dr. Peter M. Wherry, Chairman of the Board of Mayfield Memorial CDC and Senior Pastor of Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.

The project is set to be completed by Spring 2023.