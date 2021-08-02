Grier robbed and attacked a man at an Uptown apartment last Monday: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Social media star and the brother to one of the Panthers quarterbacks tried to steal an iPhone and left a male victim with major injuries at an Uptown apartment on Monday, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 a.m. Monday to an apartment at 525 S. Church St. near the Knight Theater in Uptown.

A male victim was found suffering from significant injuries in an apparent attack during a robbery and was transported to Atrium Main to be treated. The victim told police the suspect tried to steal an iPhone and then physically attacked him.

Benjamin Hayes Grier was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Grier, who has a listed residence in Encino, California, was arrested on Friday around 2:30 p.m. by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Grier had his first court appearance on Monday and faces multiple charges including assault, robbery, and felony conspiracy. He secured a $17,500 bond.

The brother of Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier, Hayes has made a name for himself as a social media star with viral videos and millions of online followers.