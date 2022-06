CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A north Charlotte street is closed in both directions after a natural gas line cut Wednesday, according to Charlotte Fire.

Officials say the road was closed around 3 p.m. on North Graham Street at West 24th and Woodward Avenue.

Natural Gas Line Cut on N Graham Street at West 24th and Woodward Avenue. Graham Street closed both directions. Seek alternate route. Closure will be for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/28BA1WryhG — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 8, 2022

They ask those traveling in that direction to seek an alternate route and predict the road will be closed for an extended period of time.