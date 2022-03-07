CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tensions were high during Monday night’s Charlotte City Council Meeting, while council members and the Mayor talked strategy. The main point of disagreement surrounded government consolidation.

During the committee reports, both Chairs of the Intergovernmental Relations Committee, Braxton Winston and Tariq Bokhari, brought up their interest in City-County Consolidation. Bokhari and Winston wanted their Committee to examine all areas of responsibility that overlap, or are duplicated, between the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

Their goal is to find ways to work with other local governments to be more efficient and effective when it comes to policy and funding in our area.

Prior to Monday night’s meeting, Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board, George Dunlap, sent an email to the Council saying he was not interested in exploring consolidation. But Winston and Bokhari both insinuated Mayor Vi Lyles had gone behind closed doors and misinformed Dunlap on what they really wanted to do.

“I’ll ask my council colleagues this, who has the power to do these kinds of things behind the scenes? Does it remind you of any of the other things we’ve been going through over the last year? And here’s how to answer my own question: the mayor has the power to do those kinds of things. And it sure feels a lot like the Mayor’s Racial Equity initiative happening yet again,” Tariq Bokhari, District 6, said.

Lyles immediately responded, following Bokhari’s comments.

“Once again, your personal attack on what the mayor’s role is unwarranted and untrue. And if you persist in doing this, it’s just not going to matter anymore. At least have the common courtesy to call me and talk to me about something if it’s coming up like this, because there’s no reason for me not to tell you the truth,” Lyles said.

After almost two hours of discussion, the Council voted to allow City staff to contact the County and see if they’re interested in consolidation, to make an overall more efficient government in our area.