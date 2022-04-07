CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper visited and toured Nana’s Place Learning Center in Charlotte to celebrate Week of the Young Child and to highlight the NC Child Care Stabilization Grants.

“During the Week of the Young Child, we celebrate our early childhood educators who teach, nurture and support our children,” said Governor Cooper in a written statement, released on Thursday. “Child care and early learning programs lay the foundation for future success, and it’s great to see how these grants not only help care for our children but help their parents get and keep jobs.”

In October 2021, Governor Cooper announced the launch of the NC Child Care Stabilization Grants, a historic, federal $805 million investment in the state’s early care and learning programs.

Since the launch of the program, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed over $340 million to more than 4,000 child care centers across the state.

The application for stabilization grants is open and conducted on a rolling basis. 90% of eligible child care programs have applied for and received Stabilization Grants, authorities said.

Of those programs that have received Stabilization Grants, 92% of the programs have used the funding as compensation support for their workforce. Grants have been distributed in 99 counties.

To learn more and apply for NC Child Care Stabilization Grants, visit ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov.