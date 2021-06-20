‘So glad to see him.’ Mecklenburg jail briefly lifts restrictions for Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE )- Father’s Day is a time to celebrate Dad, but not every family always has the chance to spend time together, including those with Fathers at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The Meck County Sheriff’s Office lifted in-person visitor restrictions for inmates June 18th -20th only, just so Dads could hang out with their kids.

“It was so fun. We were glad to see him and we miss him so much,” said 8-year-old Princess Chambers who was visiting her Dad over the weekend.

Princes and her brother, Prince, haven’t seen their father in a few years, so this Father’s Day was extra-special.

Their Aunt, Gwen Graham said, “They really love him and he loves them.”

The detention center opened to more than 400 visits that were on the schedule since Thursday.

“Most of our folks in custody are brothers, uncles, of course sons, so we decided to bring back face-to-face visits to honor them,” explained Maj. Zaneta Parker, the Facility Commander for Detention Center Central.

Maj. Parker said the visits are an especially big deal, since their residents have only been able to have video calls with family for more than a year now.

“To be actually be able to see your loved one walk in, and talk to you, and get that face-to-face time; I mean, it’s precious,” she said.

The county went the extra-mile to make sure the Father’s Day celebrations were memorable for everyone. They passed out stuffed animals to every child who came to visit and planned on having some live entertainment for everyone.

The gifts were a big hit.

Princess said, “I am going to always think of him when I see this bear and think of his face. Like, I’m probably going to think that this is his face.”

Sunday, a time to say “thank you” for just being a dad and cherish those relationships, no matter what they look like for the time being.

Graham said, “I think all children need their dad regardless of the situation.”

The detention center is still closed for in-person visits, but the Sheriff’s office said they COVID-free zone, so they plan to keep it that way.

Maj. Parker added that they’ll be evaluating community spread, inmate vaccination rates, and other health recommendations in deciding when to bring in-person visits back permanently.