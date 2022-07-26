CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A natural gas leak near Providence Day School prompted a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday, fire officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the incident Tuesday morning near 5800 Sardis Road. Officials said they learned that a construction crew struck a natural gas line with an excavator while digging. A nearby school was ordered to shelter in place while firefighters clamped the line, CFD said.

It took about 20 minutes for CFD to get control of the situation, Piedmont Natural Gas remained on the scene to make repairs, and no injuries were reported.

The school was monitored and ultimately resumed operations.