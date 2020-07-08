Futo Buta and Crunkleton both temporarily close citing Virus

Two popular Charlotte eateries, Futo Buta and Crunkleton, have closed after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Crunkleton decided to temporarily shut its doors on Tuesday while they disinfect after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 on June 28 and plan on reopening on Thursday.

Futo Buta, a ramen shop located alongside the Light Rail in South End, said an employee had tested positive.

All employees are being tested and the store is being sanitized.” We are operating a safe environment for our employees and patrons and strengthening our procedures.”

Futo Buta also has a location in Asheville, and the restaurant says that since the employee worked at both locations, both locations were temporarily closing. They have been closed since Friday and plan on reopening Thursday.

