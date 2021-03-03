From mattresses to notebooks, interactive east Charlotte art exhibit focuses on mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An art exhibit in east Charlotte is focusing on mental health among young men black men, something people are often hesitant to talk about.



The words on the wall at the exhibit say “Pain is Growth Too”. It’s not only the name of the exhibit but a feeling for 24-year-old artist Tyler Capel.

“This exhibit is a collection of art that pretty much saved my life,” said Capel.

Capel used his creative mind in art and photos to deal with the divorce of his parents, losing a father figure in his life, the sudden death of a close cousin and a car crash.

“This whole experience is a combination of my coping throughout,” said Capel.

Many of the displays deal directly with his battles.

“It was just one of those things that kept me busy, but I don’t wanna say it was a distraction, but it was what allowed me to feel free,” said Capel.

That feeling of freedom is tough to find for many young men, who are often told feelings are a sign of weakness.

“Masculinity alone, we don’t talk about it,” said Capel.

Which is why the exhibit has interactive features, like a mattress that has been turned into a giant notepad, which is in the same room as an actual notebook that was used as a public journal on the opening night of the exhibit.

“It was also very rewarding to see young black boys flipping through a healing journal or just talking about how a piece made them feel and how they related with it. That was probably my most enjoyable part,” said Capel.

According to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health disparities, young black men are at higher risk for mental illness than white men. Researchers say suicide is the third leading cause of death for African American males ages 15 to 24. “Just for anyone out there you don’t have to go through a lot of things, it’s more so how you address it,” said Capel.



The art exhibit is open through March 15 and is now offering private tours. For more information visit the 9189 Studio Art Gallery website by clicking here.