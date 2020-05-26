Friends remember father, Marine shot and killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released new details in the shooting death of a 29-year-old father of three and Marine.

Damario Tillman was shot and killed Saturday night near Hovis Road in north Charlotte. Police have arrested 27-year-old Darryanna Hearn and charged her with murder. They say Hearn and Tillman knew each other but it’s unclear how.

Police initially said the shooting was the result of a verbal fight, but police are now saying they’re piecing together more information.

Co-workers and friends of the father say the shooting was senseless.

The Men’s Shelter is a staple in Charlotte known for its fight to end homelessness. Damario worked there for several years.

“Damario was a phenomenal member of the Roof Above team. He started out as a shelter specialist and kept working his way up. He was a light. He brought patience and kindness,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above.

Tillman was shot in a residential area and never recovered after being taken by car to the hospital.

“I think the unexpected nature is, I mean he was so young. Damario loves his work but the thing he loved most in life was being a dad and his three boys were his North Star,” Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO Roof Above.

Monday afternoon at the men’s shelter, those who knew and loved the father of three and Marine veteran said he treated everyone kindly.

“He always treated me write with courtesy and I found out what happened to him I said I know Mario. He always gave me the upmost respect,” said a men’s shelter resident.

“People who have so little in life are wanting to give what they have to help Damario’s boys. He loved well. He helped people and we were so fortunate to have him on our team,” said Clasen-Kelly.

If you know anything about what happened, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.