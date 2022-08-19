CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said.

According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split.

Officials said it has become “a hazard to the public.”

Removal of the tree will begin Friday.

Park and Recreation officials said they will explore options to replace it.