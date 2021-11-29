Fox 46 nominated for several Emmy Awards categories including ‘News Excellence’

CHARLOTTE, NC — Fox 46-WJZY Charlotte has been nominated for several Emmy Awards categories for the Midsouth chapter, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday.

The period of work includes content from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and winners will be announced in late February.

WJZY nominations include the following:

The judges for the nominations were from various areas that included Boston/New England, Chicago/Midwest, Suncoast, Rocky Mountain Southwest, and Upper Midwest.