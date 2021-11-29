Fox 46 nominated for several Emmy Awards categories including ‘News Excellence’

CHARLOTTE, NC — Fox 46-WJZY Charlotte has been nominated for several Emmy Awards categories for the Midsouth chapter, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday.
The period of work includes content from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and winners will be announced in late February.
WJZY nominations include the following:
- News Excellence
- Breaking News or Spot News: Alexander County Bridge Collapse
- Breaking News or Spot News: Cross Country Killer Captured
- Daily News: Humble Heroes
- Hard News: Brother-in-law: Secret Spy
- Investigative: NC rapists and killers set free
- Sports: Around The Track
- Sports: CSL – Live from Panthers draft watch party
The judges for the nominations were from various areas that included Boston/New England, Chicago/Midwest, Suncoast, Rocky Mountain Southwest, and Upper Midwest.