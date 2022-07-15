CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The smell may be gone, but questions linger after a rotten egg smell took over Charlotte on Thursday morning.

Officials with Legacy Environmental Services told Queen City News that it was their crews that accidentally caused the stink that spread all over Charlotte.

At the time, they were taking apart four tanks of Mercaptan, the chemical that’s put in natural gas to make it smell. However, the smell spread for miles, causing 911 to be flooded with phone calls of people complaining about the natural gas smell.

“It was, like I said, I came out the door and it just slapped you in the tastebuds and you just felt it,” said Steve Adorno, who lives about a mile from Legacy Environmental Services.

Calls started coming in around 8 in the morning on Thursday. Around 8:15, according to dispatch recordings from Broadcastify, dispatchers were trying to figure out what was going on.

“We called Piedmont,” said one dispatcher. “They didn’t know anything, and we haven’t received a call back.”

About ten minutes later, dispatchers had spoken with folks with the National Weather Service and started to point out the fact that the weather may have caused the smell.

“With the National Weather Service, they said there’s a large probability that this is an inversion,” said dispatchers, around 8:30 in the morning.

For hours, fire crews were sent all around the city, with people complaining of being sick or being concerned the smell was coming from their homes.

“Yeah, Cap, we’ve been chasing this odor for probably over an hour now,” one crew said over dispatch around 9 in the morning.

Fire crews checked out construction sites and even down roads where people were living.

“This caller is afraid that the natural gas is coming from inside her house. I told her the situation that’s going on. She still wants it checked,” said dispatchers, around 9 in the morning, according to Broadcastify recordings.

The emergency alert was sent around 10 in the morning to people in the Charlotte area, telling them of the smell and that they didn’t need to call 911.

However, fire crews were still taking calls.

“I don’t have anything further on this, but I believe this is going to be in reference to the gas smells we’re getting,” said dispatchers, around 10:20.

Once the smell was located and it dissipated, things quieted down. Adorno said it’s a good thing too.

“I don’t want Charlotte to get a bad rap for being smelly so I’m glad it was addressed quickly,” laughed Adorno.