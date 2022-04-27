QUEEN CITY NEWS – “Let’s go! Let’s go! You got it!”

“Keep pushing!”

“Civil War 2”.

In federal documents released this week, Elliot Bishai admitted to saying the above statements on video while he was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, at The Capitol.

Bishai is one of three people that were part of a group from the Charlotte area who were together that day. According to federal officials, the men were all caught on video and would later face federal arrest.

“He very much regrets having gotten involved in the way that he did,” said attorney Don Brown, who has represented Bishai in federal court.

Bishai, along with Elias Irizarry and Grayson Sherill were among the over 700 people charged for their involvement in the events of January 6. The three men lived in the Charlotte area. Bishai, specifically, was from Fort Mill.

Bishai entered a guilty plea this week to knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority to do so as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. Brown said it is the equivalent of a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Bishai was not charged with any violence or destruction of property.

“He accepts responsibility for having been there and in a restricted area,” Brown said.

Bishai has a sentencing hearing in Washington, D.C. in July. He faces up to a year in prison along with a fine, but federal sentencing recommendations indicate that he may face significantly less time.

While there is an admission of guilt in Bishai’s case, Brown could not comment on his client’s current feelings about the 2020 election.

Brown said Bishai has had aspirations for the military. At the time of his arrest, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Brown said, with the admission of guilt, his client hopes for a light sentence and a chance to continue in those aspirations, and said his client is willing to serve under President Joe Biden.

“He is ready to move on,” said Brown.

Irizarry and Sherrill’s cases are still pending.