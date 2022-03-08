CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Charlotte lawyer was sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor online, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

32-year-old Joshua Reed was sentenced to 10 years

Detectives began investigating Reed in February of 2020 after learning he’d been using the messenger App Kik to engage in multiple communications with an undercover FBI member who was posing as a 13-year-old female, court documents showed. During those communications, Reed expressed his interest in engaging in sexual activities and attempted to solicit nude photos.

That October the FBI executed search warrants on Reed’s home where they seized devices confirming the communications and images depicting sex abuse of children, investigators said. There were other conversations discovered involving female minors as young as 13 years.

Reed pled guilty in 2021.