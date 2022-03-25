CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Charlotte City Council member, who’s hoping to get his old job on the council back, is navigating murky waters due to a conflict of interest. But James “Smuggie” Mitchell says he has a plan to avoid breaking the law.

Mitchell told Queen City News that he still owns 25 percent of a construction company that does work for the City of Charlotte. His stake in the company is well beyond breaking a North Carolina law, that limits elected officials to only owning less than 10 percent of a company that deals with their entity.

Mitchell stepped down from his At-Large seat on the council when he became the president and part-owner of RJ Leeper. His resignation from the council was directly due to this obvious conflict of interest. Six months into his new job as CEO of RJ Leeper, he stepped down from his position there, but still owned 25 percent of the company.

Fast forward to the beginning of March, Mitchell decides he wants his old job on the council back and decides to run for an At-Large seat. But due to the fact that Mitchell still owns more than twice the legal limit of this company, he says there are two options to avoid breaking the law.

“I think then the majority owners of Leeper need to make a decision on whether they still want to do city work, that will be the first decision they will make. And then secondly, there’s the option, I could sell 16 percent of my shares, then I will retain nine percent to live with the state law,” Mitchell said during a phone interview with Queen City News.

Mitchell says about 17 percent of RJ Leeper’s business comes from contracts with the city, which equates to millions of dollars in income from various projects. The odds of RJ Leeper cutting off their contracts with the city, to only benefit Mitchell, seem limited.

Queen City News went by their office on Friday to get a response to Mitchell’s statements, but they declined to comment.