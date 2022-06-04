HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 15-year-old John Daniel Morales was remembered for his love and kindness Saturday, on the J.M. Alexander football field.

His family says he was gunned down in a random act of violence on Memorial Day.

Those closest to him say he had no enemies.

“Me as an older brother I’d always be upset with him or something like that, he’d always do something to make me mad or push my buttons but just He was the type of person you couldn’t stay mad at, you just look at him in his eyes and he’ll just smile at you and you smile back that’s just the type of kid he was,” says his older brother Jesse.

“Everybody here I know has their own story to tell. He touched every single person that’s out here not only the students like the classmates that he was with, not only the students but their moms, every mom thought that he was a son to them,” his older sister Daisy said.

John was described as energetic, dedicated, and talented – finding passion in not only people but football.

He played on an anti-violence football team as well as both the JV and Varsity squad at North Mecklenburg High School.

His family says he dreamed of suiting up to play on Sundays in the NFL.

In honor of him, his relatives and closest friends laced up their cleats and threw the football around for Morales one last time.

When asked to describe him, Keishaun Harper, Morales’ best friend said one word: “loyal”.

“You have two kinds of people in this world, you have a giver and a taker. And John was one of those givers – he had a big heart. And it’s a bunch of people out here who loved him, he always gave 100% he had a heart of a lion,” Harper said.

They say life without him is indescribable – but they plan to live their lives as if he was still beside them.

“We’re going to accomplish all our goals just like Johnny would’ve wanted us to and live out everything that we can for him and honor him as much as we can. Always remembering him always, He’ll have a seat at our table all the time, always,” his cousin Bernice said.

After the football scrimmage was over, they met in a circle on the field and held a candle-lit vigil in remembrance of John.

His sister Daisy hopes city leaders begin to pay attention to what’s happening in the city – saying no one deserves to die like this,

CMPD arrested two 15-year-olds for Morales’ murder.

They say the investigation is still active and ongoing.