Charlotte park’s football field ravaged by floods last November needs $500,000 facelift

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A football field that’s only two years old is going to need a $500,000 renovation.

The field at Revolution Park was destroyed when historic flooding lifted the turf from the ground.

Monday, crews started hauling the destroyed turf away.

GeoSurfaces, an artificial turf installation company has been hired to rip up the fairly new field, and construct another one.

“It’s taken this amount of time to find the contractor and get them all lined up,” said Greg Clemmer, Mecklenburg County Park Operations Division Director.

Neighbors remember what it looked like just a few months ago.

“The whole place was underwater, and it’s been like this ever since,” said Adam Vandenberg.

“I was here the day we had all that flooding,” recalled Nick Carrera.

Neighbors expressed hope that the county will fix the field soon.

“It’s used pretty much every single day, whether it’s soccer leagues or kickball or football,” Vandenberg said, “Pretty much every day.”

The price tag is a kick in the pants; Mecklenburg County is looking at a $500,000 bill to fix the field. Just like last time, however, the Panthers will make a small contribution.

The park itself is in a FEMA Floodway, which begs the question: if the county pays for another field, are they just asking for it?

Clemmer told FOX 46, “We’re doing things a little bit differently. We’re putting a different type of surfacing in. It’s the same type of surfacing, but it doesn’t float.”

The new padding that’s going underneath will allow water to seep through it, and the turf will have a better mechanism that fastens it to the ground.

“If this happens again,” Clemmer said, “we’ll be able to hopefully just clean the field off and move forward.”

The turf company in charge of the project will likely recycle the material. The new field should be finished May 1, 2021.