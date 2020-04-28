Fleeing armed robbery suspect crashes on I-77, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed robbery that resulted in a high-speed chase on I-77 ended with a big crash on Monday, police said.

CMPD began searching for suspects in an apparent armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. After locating the vehicle officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at a light but the car fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect entered onto I-77 southbound and ended up crashing just north of I-85.

All general purpose lanes of 77 S prior to 85 are shut down due to an accident. Police are directing drivers into the toll lanes to pass the incident. pic.twitter.com/pTa3D4y98Q — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) April 28, 2020

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what the initial robbery incident was.

This remains an active and open investigation.