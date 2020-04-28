Fleeing armed robbery suspect crashes on I-77, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed robbery that resulted in a high-speed chase on I-77 ended with a big crash on Monday, police said.
CMPD began searching for suspects in an apparent armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. After locating the vehicle officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at a light but the car fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The suspect entered onto I-77 southbound and ended up crashing just north of I-85.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear at this time what the initial robbery incident was.
This remains an active and open investigation.