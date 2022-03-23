CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A kitchen fire reported Wednesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been ‘contained’ and emergency crews were purging the smoke from the building. Passenger activity has officially resumed at the airport, authorities confirmed with QCN.

“We are working with fire officials and partners to resume full service,” CLT Airport said.

Passenger activity resumes (Photo: CLT Airport)

As the fire broke out at the airport Wednesday afternoon, multiple fire engines could be seen outside the departure and arrivals terminal.

Authorities said the kitchen fire occurred in the atrium area. Passengers were safely removed from the atrium area to the concourses, airport officials said.

“Passengers evacuated during the incident are being brought back into the Terminal,” CLT Airport said.

The roadway in front of the Terminal was temporarily closed to traffic for emergency crews.

Scene of the fire at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

Arrivals and departures continued, airport officials said. Local arriving passengers were temporarily not allowed into the Terminal Wednesday afternoon.

There are no mentions of any injuries. Witnesses told QCN hundreds of travelers could be seen outside the airport. One woman, who was working at the airport Burger King, could be seen shouting that the fire reportedly started there before someone took her away.