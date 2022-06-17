CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire in a ventilation fan in the attic of a home caused $28,000 in damage and displaced two people on Friday.

According to CFD, the fire on the 2300 block of Hopecrest Drive was deemed accidental. Working smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the home to the fire.

Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in about 20 minutes, no injuries were reported. The fire still remains under investigation.