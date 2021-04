(courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 27 firefighters converged on the home near the 6900 block of Silver Charm Court. The blaze was controlled in 30 minutes.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.