CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred inside a golf cart storage building on the grounds of the Carmel Country Club on Thursday night.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Firefighters were called out to the 4700 block of Carmel Road. When they arrived, they found the building in flames. Thirty firefighters managed to contain the fire in under 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department estimates the loss of property to be upwards of $1.5 million.