CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carolina Fintech Hub’s nonprofit, The Workforce Investment Network (WIN), is gearing up for its Spring 2022 cohort of coders.

Atrium Health donated the second floor of their Dilworth office building for WIN to use and it is currently being wired and furnished for 50 new coding students.

The Workforce Investment Network offers paid professional development to underserved, motivated adults in the Carolinas. WIN pays the adults to learn how to code in a 6-month program and then places them in a full-time job after they graduate.

CEO of Carolina Fintech, Tariq Bokhari, spearheaded this effort and says the goal of WIN is to combat the perceived lack of technology talent in the region and increase the number of minorities and women pursuing careers in STEM.

“So far, the last cohort had 87% people of color, 56% female, our first majority-female cohort. They come in earning somewhere between $11,000 and $20,000, median annual income salary, and they get $35,000 just to learn and then they start their careers at $55,000, it’s above that.

But the thing I’m most proud of is of our graduates, we have a 100% placement rate over the last four years, if you graduate from this program, you have a job,” Bokhari said.

WIN is funded by private sector partners, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Ally, Truist, and more. 1,500 people applied to be a part of this program and 50 were selected. The students start on Monday.