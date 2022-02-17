Find A Fugitive: Suspect steals car at gunpoint at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive,’ a carjacking suspect caught on camera.

The armed robbery happened on February 9th at about 9 pm at a gas station on Clanton Road. The suspect sneaks up from behind on the unsuspecting driver threatens him with a gun, then jumps in the car and takes off, leaving the driver standing in shock about what just happened in a matter of seconds.

Detectives say be on the lookout for the stolen car.

“It has the decals on it but the decals may have been removed at this time so we may be looking at an all-white Dodge Charger and we ask that you pay particular attention to those rims,” said Det. Rick Smith from CMPD Crime Stoppers.

If you know who this guy is call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.