(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to “Find A Fugitive,” a smash-and-grab suspect who ended up bloodied and bruised.

The robbery happened at the Silver Express convenience store on North Tryon Street. Surveillance video catches the suspect riding up on a bicycle. The guy falls through the front door after detectives say he smashed the glass with a rock.

A little dazed, but determined he heads for the merchandise and steals about 130 worth of smokes and alcohol.

“He went through a lot to get some beer and cigarettes. He got some scrapes on his arms there and we ask that you take a look at the video and hopefully you’ll recognize this guy from the area,” said Det. Ricky Smith from CMPD’s Crime Stoppers.

If you do recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips app by phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.