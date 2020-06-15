Fight on Commonwealth Ave. turns deadly

A man who was involved in a fight last week on Commonwealth Avenue has died and three murder suspects are in custody, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls at 12:30 a.m. last Tuesday near 2700 Commonwealth Avenue regarding a fight.

Those involved in the fight had fled the scene by the time police showed up but a short time later Brian Quiros, 24, showed up at Novant Presbyterian with trauma that was apparently a result of the fight. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three suspects were identified and have been taken into custody. Jahdell Lewis, 27, Jordan Robertson, 25, Omar De La Garza, 26, all face charges including murder.

This remains an active and open investigation.

