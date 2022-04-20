CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wage raise and merit increase is in store for employees at Fifth Third Bank, the company announced Wednesday.

“This wage increase is simply the right thing to do,” Tim Spence, the newly appointed president of Fifth Third Bancorp said. “It will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our team members, who are the face of Fifth Third and who are impacted disproportionately by rising costs of living.”

The bank says more than 40% of its staff will see hourly wages increase from $18 to $20, effective July 4th.

“We are incredibly proud to be among the top quartile of our peers for employee retention according to leading research, and we believe our competitive compensation and benefits are essential to our ability to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest talent to serve and support our valued customers.”

The financial services company is headquartered in Cincinnati, manages over $550 billion in assets, and has locations throughout the Carolinas.