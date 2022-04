CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A female was severely injured in an east Charlotte stabbing Wednesday, according to CMPD.

Police say they responded to the 4300 block of The Plaza near Eastway Drive in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

She advised officials that she was stabbed.

Medic rushed her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details are very limited and this story will be updated as information becomes available.