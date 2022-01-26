Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Open Market Committee could be increasing interest rates as early as March.

“Inflation remains well above our longer-run goal of two percent,” Powell said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is tasked with keeping unemployment rates low and prices stabilized.

While Powell says the job market is showing promising growth, inflation is at a four-decade high.

“We understand that high inflation imposes significant hardship especially on those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said.

Powell announced to the nation Wednesday that interest rates will remain near zero, while the central bank continues to monitor the course of the pandemic.

“If the wave passes quickly, the economic effects should as well and we would see a return to strong growth, that said the implications of the economy are uncertain,” Powell said.

The Fed cut rates when Covid hit the U.S. in early 2020 in an effort to keep the economy moving.

Powell said the committee will discuss a potential rate hike during its March meeting.

“We still need to be nimble so that we can respond to the full range of plausible outcomes,” Powell said.