CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Residents who live along Walkers Cove Trail are still waiting for water restoration after a storm Friday knocked out power to the area and damaged a well that provides water to much of the neighborhood.

Workers tell QCN the well needs a new meter, and they’re waiting on Duke Energy to turn off power to the well so they can make repairs.

W CLT residents still without power and water

One woman’s home is unlivable after a tree fell on her roof, splicing her house in two. Vicki Castleberry told Queen City News she’s lived in her home for 45 years, and she is devastated by the loss. Now, she’s living in an RV and is hoping any more storms on the way aren’t as severe as the one that came through Friday afternoon.

“What we lived through Friday, I don’t want to repeat it again, and I’m scared,” Castleberry said.

Tree stumps and limbs still line some streets in the West Charlotte neighborhood where the cleanup continues.