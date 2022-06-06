CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte businesses are being warned by the FBI about an uptick in stolen credit card numbers being used for large purchases.

Over 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky have been targeted, according to FBI data. Among those businesses were tire stores, trailer businesses, lumber companies, and appliance and furniture stores.

Agents say typically the purchase is made over the phone and in many cases, drivers are hired to go and pick up the items and it’s not until days later the business has learned about the fraudulent purchases.

FBI Charlotte and local agencies are working on the investigation and say they believe more of the occurrences that have gone unreported so far are likely.